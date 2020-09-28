Huge cool down heading our way

It’s a warm and muggy Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and the humidity will stay high this afternoon. A strong cold front will move in late this afternoon and evening. Some showers and storms will be possible, and a few could become strong. After the sunset, it will turn much cooler and breezy. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will be near 60. A few showers may linger.
Clouds will gradually clear by Tuesday afternoon, and we’ll be very comfortable with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures will likely drop into the mid 50s by Wednesday morning! Wednesday and Thursday will stay sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Another round of cool air is expected by Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. We’ll stay sunny.
In the tropics, an area of low pressure may develop in the Western Caribbean, and it could become a tropical depression by the end of the week. At this time, there are no immediate threats to the Gulf Coast, but we’ll watch this system in the Caribbean closely.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.