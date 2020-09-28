Hancock High forfeits football game due to possible COVID-19 exposure

“This is your chance to shine and we expect each of you to do your part and to act your part. Hawks are compassionate. Hawks are kind. Hawks are generous,” part of the post from Principal Tara Ladner said. “Again, it is the job of every single one of us to keep one another safe. Safe from Covid-19; safe from bullying; safe from negativity. We are in this together and together is how we will emerge successful on the other side. Please do your best to answer the call to exemplify the traits of Hawk Pride so that we are better together as a Hawk family. I am counting on you.”