Gulfport city employees receive 4.5% pay increase starting Nov. 1

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s budget for the coming fiscal year is a bit leaner than 2020, but the $60 million general fund spending plan brings a big win for city employees.
On Nov. 1, Gulfport city employees will notice a 4.5% increase in their paychecks. COVID-19 canceled the previous pay raise of three percent, and Mayor Billy Hewes said it also created challenges outlining the new budget.
“With COVID, we were looking anywhere from a 15-30% reduction in revenues, various severe measures. We had to contemplate layoffs, furlough,” Hewes said.
Over time, adjustments have been made to the cost of living and salary grades but, but that didn’t translate to raises for every city employee. Hewes said the city hasn’t had an across-the-board raise since 2008.
Many city employees, like Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt, look at this pay raise as a reward for their performance over the years.
“It’s gratifying that they see the hard work. They’re tying a financial reward to the past hard work that our people have been putting in," Chief Beyerstedt said. "Not just here in the fire department but all the departments in the city.”
The mayor hopes this across-the-board raise will keep the city competitive while also showing employees financial appreciation for their service to the community.
“Hopefully a joyous holiday season after a very tough year, so I think it’s as meaningful as ever giving what we been through this year,” Hewes said.
