Gov. Reeves calls new rapid Covid-19 tests a ‘game changer’ while speaking at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves was invited to speak during a press conference at the White House Monday afternoon which centered around a new initiative to distribute millions of new rapid coronavirus tests to states across the country.
Reeves started off by thanking President Trump for his leadership through the pandemic before calling the new rapid tests a “game changer.” He said that this will allow K-12 grade teachers in Mississippi to have a coronavirus test each day going forward.
“Kids learn so much better when they’re in the classroom than when they are doing distance learning or hybrid,” Reeves said. “While we have 75 to 80 percent of our kids back in the classroom, we wanna get 100 percent of our kids back in the classroom.”
He also stated that it was “critically important” for the president to allocate the first set of rapid coronavirus tests to HBCUs and that it “means the world to Mississippi.”
“I wanna personally thank you on behalf of the residents in Mississippi for doing this Mr. President. Thank you,” Reeves said before exiting the podium.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.