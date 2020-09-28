Discount card available for Gulfport businesses

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Businesses in Gulfport are hoping to get a boost in sales, and the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce is paving the way. The new chamber card will help businesses in more ways than one.
Discount cards that typically grant restaurant deals to the bearer have recently gotten a facelift with the Giving the Gift of Gulfport Discount Card.
“We were not able to hold our traditional Taste, Rattle, and Roll event because of our restrictions on gatherings. So we had to pivot. We had to find something new, but we also wanted to still promote our small businesses. Typically that was restaurants, but now we’ve expanded that with this discount card," said Gulfport Chamber of Commerce Director Tracy Yanez.
The card drives foot traffic to each of the businesses on the card as well as fund some of the grants that are awarded to chamber members. That is music to the ears of Gorjus Accessories owner Ty Moore.
“It’s going to bring sales to the store. Some people who don’t know that we’re here, it could drive them here to be able to use that discount card. A lot of people like to save money," Moore said.
Moore’s boutique will celebrate one year in business during this upcoming holiday season. She’s pumped about the extra attention that her store will get, especially at the most wonderful time of the year.
“Right! It’s very exciting. I get so excited when someone’s like, ‘oh I didn’t even know you were here, and it’s such a great store.’ So, yeah, it’s very exciting," she said.
Cards can be purchased online here or at any of the participating stores and businesses.
