Biloxi School District planning to change name of Jeff Davis Elementary

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Public School District announced it has begun the process of renaming Jeff Davis Elementary School.
Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux has surveyed staff members and Jeff Davis Elementary parents, asking for their name suggestions, according to the district.
Once those suggestions have been gathered, they will be presented to a renaming committee. This committee represents members of the Biloxi School District, parents of Biloxi Schools children, Keesler Air Force Base and the citizens of Biloxi.
The committee will consider the proposed names and narrow it down to a smaller list of suggestions which will then be presented to the school board.
“This is an opportunity to ensure that every student and staff member feels welcome in his or her school," said Biloxi School Board president Jim Wallis. “We appreciate the renaming committee members' time and efforts to help us with this change as we move forward and continue to provide excellent education opportunities to the children of Biloxi.”
This is not the first campus in South Mississippi to move forward with a name change. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announced in July the Jefferson Davis campus in Gulfport would now be referred to as the Harrison County Campus, bringing it into the naming convention of the other schools within the college.
Jeff Davis Elementary is named after Jefferson Daivs, who served as president of the Confederate States of American during the American Civil War.
