Army, Air Force team up to feed the BEAST at Camp Shelby

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Military partners are working together to train the next generation of soldiers.
Trainees from Keesler Air Force Base are trading in their computer screens for rifles and going through real-world combat scenarios at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, whether it’s on the Improvised Explosive Device line, or when two airmen are down and a squad has to find them in hostile territory.
The program is called Basic Expeditionary Airmen Skills Training, or BEAST.
Their usual training ground is Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, but thanks to COVID-19, the U.S. Army and Air Force have teamed up to BEAST up airmen.
“It actually makes it a more authentic environment for what a deployment’s going to actually look like,” said Sgt. Katie Callen, BEAST cadre, or team leader. “Every week we have somewhere between 50 and 60 trainees, which is comparable to what Lackland does, but on a smaller scale. Lackland does between 700-800 at a time."
That means at Shelby, smaller classes equate to more hands-on, up close and in some cases, very real-world training.
“Keesler Air Force Base, since it’s one of the largest technical bases that we have as far as technical training, it made sense that we could support basic military training out here," Callen said.
CLAW training as it were, which stands for creating leaders, airmen, and warriors.
First, the trainees have to assemble and disassemble their M-4 rifles. Then it’s off to the airman down scenario, followed by the walk down the IED Lane and a perimeter sweep where friend and foe aren’t always easy to differentiate.
“It makes a very leveled base for when they go out into a deployed environment together,” Callen added. “We work a little bit longer hours, but we can provide so much more one-on-one training for the trainees, we can explain things a little bit better.”
The BEAST training at Camp Shelby has been going on for about six months, with 18 different classes of male and female airmen taking part in the exercises.
