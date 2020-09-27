Ways to keep Halloween celebrations alive during COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighborhoods are starting to spook things up with Halloween décor, but with the CDC recommending low or moderate risk activities, many families are trying new ways to keep the Halloween celebrations alive.
“So we’re going to provide all the fun here at home,” said Kristy Bjork-Elais, co-founder of Gulf Coast Moms Blog.
Elais said stepping outside of traditional activities doesn’t mean Halloween is canceled, she said it’s possible to celebrate and also keeping safety in mind.
“We have the little Halloween bags and have those pre-made," said Elais. "Another activity is being able to get cute little pumpkins, kind of like a Easter egg hunt and put them all over the yard. Have your kids go out and find them.”
The CDC recommends low or moderate risk activities, some being:
- Outdoor costume parade
- Halloween movie night with people you live with or outdoors inviting other family members
- Carve and decorate pumpkins
“We plan to hide candy throughout the house, turn off the lights, turn on some spooky music and have our son treat or treat inside.” said Elais.
She also encouraged parents to allow children to wear their costumes until Halloween.
“Find different costumes and go next door to our in laws house and trick or treat, because again they are someone that’s in our quarantine circle and we feel really comfortable.” said Elais.
Although trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities may look a little different this year, some parents in the community said they haven’t canceled their plans completely because they would hate to take away the experience.
