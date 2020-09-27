Surprise parade celebrating Mollie Taylor in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, a surprise parade rolled through Pascagoula to celebrate Mollie Taylor, and the work she has done helping out the community.
Family and friends spent the afternoon parading in front of The Pascagoula Senior Center.
With the help of donations at the parade, the goal is to remodel Mollie Taylor’s BBQ trailer in Moss Point.
Alicia Gatson, Mollie Taylor’s daughter, helped to organize the event and she said she is thankful to see the amount of support for her mother.
“It’s been a wonderful feeling, experience, to see the community come together to support her,” said Gatson. “It’s just so awesome to shower her with love, it’s just so great. We really appreciate it.”
You can catch up with Mollie Taylor every Saturday at her BBQ stand.
