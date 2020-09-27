Surprise parade celebrating Mollie Taylor in Pascagoula

Surprise parade celebrating Mollie Taylor
By Chancelor Winn | September 27, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 8:28 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, a surprise parade rolled through Pascagoula to celebrate Mollie Taylor, and the work she has done helping out the community.

Family and friends spent the afternoon parading in front of The Pascagoula Senior Center.

With the help of donations at the parade, the goal is to remodel Mollie Taylor’s BBQ trailer in Moss Point.

Alicia Gatson, Mollie Taylor’s daughter, helped to organize the event and she said she is thankful to see the amount of support for her mother.

I’m so Grateful to Jackson County Community for taking the time to Honor A very Special Jewel in my life. My grandmother...

Posted by Candy Taylor-Hyde on Friday, September 18, 2020

“It’s been a wonderful feeling, experience, to see the community come together to support her,” said Gatson. “It’s just so awesome to shower her with love, it’s just so great. We really appreciate it.”

You can catch up with Mollie Taylor every Saturday at her BBQ stand.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.