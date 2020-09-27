Southern Miss rolled by Tulane 66-24

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - After starting hot for the second week in a row and jumping out to a 14-0 lead, the Golden Eagles surrendered 35 second-half points as Tulane rolled to a 66-24 victory. A day that started with some promise against a respectable team, ended - as head coach Scotty Walden put it - as an embarrassment.
“I’m embarrassed, our team is embarrassed," Walden said. "We have to correct what we’re doing. We have to see if it’s an effort issue on film. That’s not the way we want to represent this program.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.