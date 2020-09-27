South Mississippi mom aims to raise awareness about childhood cancer

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
And as the end of the month approaches, a South Mississippi mom aims to raise awareness as she shares her son’s battle with cancer.
According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, cancer is the number one disease killer of children in the United States. And 20% of children with cancer do not survive it.
Austin Guidry was just like any other young boy. They said he was a normal, goofy, fun loving child, who loved his siblings and everyone else.
In December of 2018, Guidry started experiencing severe knee, leg and foot pain. His mom, Krystal Woods, took him to the doctor, but she was told it was just growing pains.
“They never did test or do blood work or anything," said Woods. "Even after I told them something’s not right. It has to be more than growing pains.”
At the end of December, Guidry was rushed to the hospital for side pain and shortness of breath. After several tests, it was then that Woods found out her intuition was right.
“We found out January 8th that he had cancer," said Woods.
Guidry was diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, which is a rare form of soft tissue cancer.
“When a parent finds out your child has cancer, there’s no words to describe it.”
Guidry, unfortunately died on July 29, 2019. He was just 13 years old.
Woods shared his story to warn other parents that even though childhood cancers are rare, it can happen to anyone.
“They need to know that this real. This is not just something you see on TV, or shows or whatever," said Woods. “This is real life. And it happens to real innocent children every day.”
She encouraged parents to be aware of the signs and symptoms of pediatric cancers, and she said always trust your own intuition.
“Do not always trust the doctors," said Woods. “Doctors do not know everything. Sometimes you have to tell them hey this is what we’re doing, I want these tests done and I want them done now.”
She hopes that by raising awareness, it will give more children a fighting chance against this devastating disease.
“I know it will not bring my son back, nothing will," said Woods. "But, if we can help save one child by trying to get this awareness out, it’s worth it.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.