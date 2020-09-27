One man airlifted after shooting in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are now investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured and also being airlifted.
Authorities said the shooting happened on the 5400 block of Monaco Drive. The victim was taken by a friend to the Singing River Health System, where he was then airlifted to the USA Medical Center.
Police are also looking for witnesses because when officers arrived on the scene, no one was there.
Anyone with information regarding this report is asked to call the Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
