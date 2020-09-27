Ocean Springs Yacht Club host regatta for national championship

OCEAN SPRINGS Miss. (WLOX) - People traveled from a total of ten states to hit the water with the Ocean Springs Yacht Club today as it wrapped up the last day of this weekend’s regatta.
The 2020 Formula Wave Class National Championship is one of the yacht club’s national championships with a total of twenty-seven boats registered.
Regatta leaders said what they look forward to the most is leading up to the races and gathering up together.
“Well, we generally head out in the bay and our professional race officers who are in charge of running the race they’ll set our courses out here in the bay,” said Doug Seib, Form of the Wave Regatta coordinator. “We generally run a couple different types of courses. One is a triangle, we sail around the triangle then one line of that triangle up and down. Then we finish.”
The yacht club is also preparing for an even larger regatta next month, expecting a hundred boats to register.
