Myles Brennan, LSU fall in first game of 2020

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - It was a difficult opener for Myles Brennan and his LSU Tigers. The St. Stanislaus alum threw for three touchdowns and 345 yards, but was also responsible for a pair of interceptions. However, the Tigers' offense as a whole seems to be a work in progress, allowing seven sacks and gaining just 125 rushing yards on 38 attempts. While the loss puts a huge damper on a potential national title repeat, Brennan says they have no choice but to press on.
“No one wants to lose, but we can’t blame anybody," Brennan said. "Leadership is crucial from here on out. Keeping everybody’s heads up. This is the first game of many, we have a long journey ahead of us.”
