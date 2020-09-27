Myles Brennan, LSU fall in first game of 2020

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - It was a difficult opener for Myles Brennan and his LSU Tigers. The St. Stanislaus alum threw for three touchdowns and 345 yards, but was also responsible for a pair of interceptions. However, the Tigers' offense as a whole seems to be a work in progress, allowing seven sacks and gaining just 125 rushing yards on 38 attempts. While the loss puts a huge damper on a potential national title repeat, Brennan says they have no choice but to press on.