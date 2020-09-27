Mississippi State rises in AP, Coaches polls after upset of LSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - It was the beginning of the Myles Brennan era for LSU, but K.J. Costello stole the show for Mississippi State, throwing for an SEC-record 623 yards in MSU’s 44-34 upset of the Tigers. That win propelled the Bulldogs to number 14 in the coaches' poll, and number 16 in the AP poll.
As for the historic day through the air, head coach Mike Leach said they saw a lot of room to attack LSU on the deep ball.
“Going into the game we thought they would play looser than they did," Leach said. "They didn’t play so loose so the space was getting crowded more and more. We felt like we could go over the top. KJ threw some good balls and we made some really good catches, too.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.