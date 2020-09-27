Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum less than one week from opening

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re less than one week away from the ribbon cutting at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum.
And while it will be an experience for everyone, the focus will be on the kids, according to Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum Project Manager Francisco Gonzalez.
“They will play and pretend that they are pilots. We’re trying to inspire them. We’re trying to inspire them to become pilots and understand aviation," said Gonzalez. “This is just one little example of what they can do here at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum."
But not before the last round of details is complete.
“The great thing about this museum is that the little things that need to happen right now are COVID related. We are, right now, putting all of the signage out on the ground and on the walls." said Gonzalez.
Patrons can enjoy the museum on a self-guided flight, or wander around the cabin and take in all that the space has to offer.
“Actually, I want you to just relax and go and learn. Learn about Mississippi history. Learn about Mississippi aviation history," said Gonzalez. “Learn about the heroes of Mississippi aviation history, aircraft, the Tuskegee airmen, John Robinson. Hopefully, by the time you’re through, you will say wow I learned some things that I didn’t know about.”
What would an aviation museum be without a flight simulator?
You can not only practice your take off, but you can practice your landing too.
Gonzales said none of this would have been possible, if it weren’t for the men and women of the USS Tripoli, USS Fitzgerald, financial support and donations of countless believers.
“A lot of people have helped build this museum," said Gonzalez. “A lot of people have donated their time, their money, and their efforts to make it happen and here we are, ready to open. It’s kind of like, it gives me butterflies. It’s come a long way.”
The ribbon cutting is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 a.m.
