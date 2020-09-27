Matt Corral, Elijah Moore shine in Ole Miss’ loss to Florida

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - While the Lane Kiffin era did not begin with a win, there were some positives that Kiffin and his team saw, most notably in the passing game. Elijah Moore hauled in 10 catches for 227 yards, and Matt Corral threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns - which really impressed their new head coach.
“Matt played really well which was good because we had not played well in the passing game the last couple scrimmages," Kiffin said. "We didn’t come close to this against our service team. It was great to see today against a team that usually people don’t do that to.”
