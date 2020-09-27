Horrors at Terror on the Coast resume with COVID-19 precautions

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Patrons come every year to experience horror from Terror on the Coast.
This year, director Keith Lampman has had to balance the fun and horror without the terror of spreading COVID-19.
“Well, all of our policies for COVID and our health plan are available on our waiver and our health plan, and they’re all in compliance with our governor’s state mandate on the mask," Lampman said.
During opening weekend, Lampman said customers respected the safety guidelines.
“Typically, if there’s lines, they separate themselves six feet. They already know what to do. We’ve been doing this for most of 2020 it seems, and they appropriately wear their mask and they know how to respond,” he said.
Lampman said he worked to get the most out of the 86,000 square feet to make sure the actors who bring the creepy scenes to life stay a safe distance from screaming visitors.
“We redesigned so that the actor can stand there. Everywhere you look we’re like man you gotta think about this. We had to expand that out another eight feet to create a tree barrier," he said.
For Lampman and his team, the extra work is worth it when they see their creativity delight or terrify.
“It’s an exciting place to work. There’s something different with it every day. I mean, designing new stuff, it’s almost like you can be anything you wanna be. It’s just a wild ride,” Lampman said.
Terror on the Coast is open every Friday and Saturday night until Oct. 31 and is located at 3420 Giles Road in Gulfport.
