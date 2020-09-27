Great Southern Golf Club attracting fewer snowbirds, more locals during pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s one activity that’s thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s golf. The National Golf Foundation reports that rounds played across the country in August were up 20 percent from a year ago.
And for one course in South Mississippi, it has at least helped delay the inevitable.
“What it has done is allowed us to stay cash-flow positive.” said Ellis Hill, president of Great Southern Golf Club.
That’s because, Hill said, more locals are coming out to replace a vital market that was lost.
“This is Mecca for the snowbirds,” said Hill “And our busiest season is January through April. Well, when COVID-19 hit, all of the snowbirds went home. So, immediately, that dropped the revenue dramatically. We’ve seen that increase in play among the locals bring us back to the point we were, so we don’t really realize a revenue shortfall.”
Among those local players is Brittany Snyder.
“I’ve always had golfing experience, but since COVID-19, you know, we kind of put a hold on that just because I wasn’t really sure what was allowed,” said Snyder. “But, now that I’m seeing everybody else come out, I definitely needed something to do and this is the perfect option, because you don’t need masks. You can just go outside and enjoy the sun rays for sure.”
And she’s upped her number of rounds significantly.
“I would probably say it would be a 70 percent increase.” Snyder said.
But even then, the state’s oldest golf course eventually will be sold.
Right now, the Great Southern Golf Club is technically out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy that it went into in July last year.
“We are in the reorganization phase,” Hill said. “We have until April 1, 2021, to complete this reorganization phase.”
But, he added that a sale may happen sometime in October.
“They plan to keep at least nine holes here and put money into it and make it a pristine nine-hole course,” said Hill. “And, they’re going to use the other part of the property for development to recoup their investment. Of all the options, this is the best one we have right now.”
