Crowd shows up to schooling show at Harrison County Fairgrounds

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - From across the South, riders both big and small saddled up for a schooling show at the Harrison County Fairgrounds.
The event was the first of its kind in the area since the pandemic hit, and with ample free time, competitors took to the outdoors to practice their craft.
“The riders have been at home," trainer Christine Vedros said. “They’ve been working hard, a lot of ground poles, ground work, stirrup work.”
Despite having approximately 150 people attend the show, the grounds made sure to follow COVID-19 safety measures, which is something that came easy with the open space available.
“Our people all train together in a group and so we are actually social distancing our groups.” said organizer Janet McCarroll.
With so many events cancelled due to the pandemic, both riders and organizers were excited to finally see horses in action again.
“I just like being on them," said rider Hayden Moody. "Because you can love on them the whole time and you can be with animals.”
Riders said there’s something that draws them to the sport, rather than other activities.
“Something like soccer is just a team and a ball, but then if you play something like this, then it’s you and the horse.” said Christine Moody.
They also said there’s a lot of benefits to jumping over hurdles while riding horseback.
“You get to progress as you grow and you get to do all these different things," said rider Victoria Morgan. "And you get to make a lot of friends at the barn you’re at.”
As shows across the country slowly make a comeback, organizers are impressed with the turnout they’re seeing right now.
“It’s great," said McCarroll. "It lets us know that our sport will continue on.”
