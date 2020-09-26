Wish comes true for Richland teen battling cancer

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Make-A-Wish Mississippi and Lyle Machinery partnered together to grant the wish of a Richland teenager battling cancer.
The teen is 15-year-old Jameion Bennett. He is battling a rare form of cancer that affects his thyroid glands.
Bennett’s one true wish was to have a shopping spree.
On Friday, his wish was granted!
Bennett was surprised with a special parade. People lined the street to shower Bennett with love and gifts.
He received an iPhone, a television, and some Golden State Warriors gear, which is his favorite NBA Team.
Bennett has been through some difficult times but says this is a day he’ll never forget.
He also received another surprise...he made the junior varsity basketball team at Richland High School!
“I’m feeling good. I made the team and I ain’t know it," Bennett said.
“It overwhelms my heart that people can come together that don’t even know my son and do something so sweet and humble for him and that overwhelms my heart with love," said Bennett’s mom, Fernekia Coffey.
