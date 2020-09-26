Warm and sunny Sunday. Big cool down just around the corner.

We’ll only cool down into the mid 70s by Monday morning, and it will be a little humid. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s on Monday afternoon. A strong cold front is expected to move in by Monday evening. Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday evening. It’s going to be much cooler and breezy by Tuesday morning after the front passes. Lows will be near 60. A few showers may linger Tuesday morning. Highs in the afternoon will only reach the mid 70s.