U.S. Navy commissioned Guided Missile Destroyer Delbert D. Black

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Navy has commissioned the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) during a ceremony on Saturday in Port Canaveral, Florida.
USS Delbert D. Black was named for the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, the highest possible enlisted rank and the enlisted representative to the Chief of Naval Operations.
Built by Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Delbert D. Black is the 68th Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer to be delivered to the Navy and the first to bear his name.
Black oversaw the establishment of the senior enlisted advisor position, which eventually became known as Command Master Chief. He was the first Navy enlisted man to receive the Distinguished Service Medal. Upon retirement from active duty, Black continued his involvement with the Navy through retired and active duty organizations.
Following commissioning, USS Delbert D. Black will be homeported in Mayport, Florida, with sister ships USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), USS Lassen (DDG 82), USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117).
