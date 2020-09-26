Suspect accused of hitting Jones Co. deputy with vehicle arrested

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A man accused of injuring a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy turned himself in Saturday.
Demetrius Omar Nabors, 26, surrendered himself at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. Nabors was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a weapon.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Nabors injured a deputy during a “violent vehicular assault” during an overnight traffic stop on Sharon-Sandersville Road on Sept. 20.
Nabors fled the scene and later crashed and abandoned his vehicle.
“With Mr. Nabors now in custody following his surrender, the investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation can continue as necessary," Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a JCSD Facebook post. "We greatly appreciate MBI’s assistance which was requested by JCSD very shortly after the incident occurred.”
The deputy was treated at South Central Regional Medical Center and released. Berlin said the deputy continues to recover from his injuries.
Nabors will make his initial court appearance in Jones County Justice Court Monday afternoon.
