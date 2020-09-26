MHP investigating fatal hit-and-run accident

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that involved a pedestrian in Hancock County.
Troopers responded to the scene early Saturday morning, around 2:06 a.m. on Hwy 607 N and Highway 90. When troopers arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased man in the roadway, but the suspect involved fled the scene.
During the course of the investigation, MHP interviewed witnesses who saw the hit-and-run and described the vehicle as a small gold colored passenger car.
The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of the next of kin and the accident is currently still under investigation.
MHP is asking if anyone else may have witnessed this event to please contact your local law enforcement agency or the MS Hwy Patrol Troop K office at 228-396-7400.
