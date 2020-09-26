Gulfport Art Center showcasing COVID-19 inspired art

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of South Mississippi artists received the opportunity to showcase their pieces inspired by the health crisis.
“I wanted to do something to spark artists to do something maybe they hadn’t done before.” said organizer Alicia Overton.
39 artists had their work displayed at the Gulfport Art Center, showing guests how they felt while being stuck inside due to COVID-19.
“We all put down what we were going through, how we created our piece, how we were feeling during the pandemic.” said Overton.
The project posed a tough challenge for some of the Coast’s most artistic minds, but it also gave them a blank canvas to showcase their emotions.
Artist Diana Poe said, “I lost my job. I was going through a real depression. I had a hard time with that and this kind of helped me.”
Artists also found comfort in bonding with others going through similar pains.
“The stories are just amazing, what people have gone through," said Poe. "It makes me feel like I’m not alone. It gives you that little sense of comradery and community that you don’t get in these times.”
They also felt that the project gave them hope, even with so much against them right now.
“Now that I’ve done this, I feel like I can move on," said Overton. “And I think a lot of people actually said that was the same for them as well.”
The final day of the gallery is Sunday, September 27 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.