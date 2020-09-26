Few showers possible today. Staying warm this weekend.

Our Saturday is looking pretty nice. We’ll warm up into the low to mid 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers can’t be ruled out, and it will be a bit more humid.
We’ll drop into the low 70s by Sunday morning, and most of us will stay dry tonight. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Monday will stay warm with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front moving in that night will bring a few showers and storms. Some rain will linger into Tuesday morning. It will be much cooler by Tuesday. Lows in the morning will be near 60. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will only reach the mid 70s.
It will stay cool Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows may drop into the mid 50s! It will be sunny and mild in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.
