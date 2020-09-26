Cruisin' the Coast staff hosts packing party, preparing 8,000 registration bags

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Roughly 200 volunteers worked to prepare 8,000 registration bags for 2020 Cruisin' the Coast
Cruisin' the Coast is an annual event that began in 1996 on the Gulf Coast, and although COVID-19 canceled many events this year, it’s not stopping this show. But, there are a few changes.
“We’ve broken up registration alphabetically. A through K can pick up their registration packets on Monday and L through Z can pick it up on Tuesday,” Craig Grisoli, Cruisin’ the Coast registration director. “We normally start onsite registration on a Monday but this year we’re delaying that until Wednesday.”
There’s already more than 6,000 people registered for the event, and the prepared bags will help cruisers map out their entire week.
And inside the bag you’ll find: A program, then a little goody bag with a hat pin, a window sticker, a dash plaque, according to Grisoli.
"Then we have some information from some of our sponsors.” said Grisoli.
Masks are encouraged and all volunteers have been provided with personal protective equipment.
"They’ve got some really nice custom, Cruisin' the Coast face masks. We’ve got hand sanitizer.” said Grisoli.
There will also be signage encouraging social distancing and the number of hand washing stations have doubled, with hopes to carry on the annual event safely.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.