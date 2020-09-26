COVID-19 cases in LTC facilties show downward trend

Dr. Umair Malik on COVID-19 and heart damage
By Yolanda Cruz | September 26, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 7:11 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - While more long-term care facilities are reporting cases of COVID-19, overall, the number of reported cases has still gone down from the previous week.

Seventeen LTC facilities reported cases of COVID-19 in residents and staff this week in the six southernmost counties.

LTC facilities in South Mississippi reported 150 cases in staff members, 195 cases in residents and 25 resident deaths related to COVID-19.

Facility Name County Facility Type Staff Cases Resident Cases Resident Deaths
George Regional Health & Rehabilitation Center George Nursing Home 8 0 0
Glen Oaks Nursing Center George Nursing Home 22 32 6
Memorial Woodland Village Hancock Nursing Home 1 2 0
Bay Cove Assisted Living Harrison Personal Care Home 7 3 0
Driftwood Nursing Center Harrison Nursing Home 49 94 11
Greenbriar Nursing Center Harrison Nursing Home 6 2 0
Lakeview Nursing Center Harrison Nursing Home 22 42 5
Seashore Highlands Harrison Personal Care Home 0 1 1
The Pillars of Biloxi Harrison Nursing Home 3 0 0
Plaza Community Living Center Jackson Nursing Home 5 2 0
Singing River Health & Rehabilitation Center Jackson Nursing Home 2 0 0
Singing River Skilled Nursing Facility Jackson Nursing Home 4 0 0
Sunplex Subacute Center Jackson Nursing Home 4 5 0
Bedford Care Center of Picayune Pearl River Nursing Home 3 0 0
Pearl River County Nursing Home Pearl River Nursing Home 3 0 0
Picayune Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center Pearl River Nursing Home 5 12 2
Memorial Stone County Nursing & Rehabilitation Stone Nursing Home 6 0 0

The Mississippi State Department of Health defines an outbreak as a single confirmed COVID-19 infection in an LTC resident or more than one COVID-19 infection in employees or staff in a 14-day period.

One case of COVID-19 in an employee of an LTC facility will still prompt an investigation by MSDH.

The names of the facilities where outbreaks have been reported had previously been withheld, citing patient privacy.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in long-term care facilities ]

A Hinds County Chancery Court ruling said the names of facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 should be disclosed out of public interest, and the court agreed. A further recommendation from the state attorney general backed up the decision.

While the names of the specific facilities were released, the names of individual patients will still not be public, nor will how many cases each facility has reported.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.