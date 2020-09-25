Vicksburg man arrested, accused of shooting grandmother with shotgun

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Sheriff’s Department says a man is in custody, accused of shooting his grandmother.
The 71-year-old was shot Friday morning at a home near Glass Road and Highway 61. She was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
A 25-year-old man, the woman’s grandson, is in custody for the shooting.
Deputies say he used a shotgun.
He was later identified as Hunter Anderson. He’s charged with attempted murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Anderson was denied bond.
