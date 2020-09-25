Sarah Thomas will make NFL history on Sunday - again

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula native and NFL referee Sarah Thomas will make history once again on Sunday, September 27th when she officiates the game between Washington and Cleveland at 12 p.m. CST.
Already the first full-time female official in NFL history, Thomas will join Washington coaching intern Jennifer King and Browns' chief of staff Callie Brownson to make up the first NFL game in history with a female official and female coaches on both sidelines.
It will be Thomas' 78th game officiated in the NFL.
