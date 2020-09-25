Ole Miss suspends team activities until October 8

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Had it not been for the pandemic, the Ole Miss Baseball team might still be winning. A 16-game win streak - one shy of the program record - came to a screeching halt back in March when the season was canceled.
The Rebels returned to the diamond on Saturday for their first fall scrimmage, but now they won’t be back in action for another two weeks.
Thursday afternoon, the program announced on Twitter that multiple members of the team have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement, the players who were affected are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol.
“Player safety is priority No. 1 for our program, and we will take all of the necessary measures to return these players to full health,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “We have worked hard this fall to not only improve as a team but also follow safety guidelines in our facility. This two-week break will provide us an opportunity to evaluate our team protocols to ensure we are doing everything we can do to be safe while reinforcing with our players to be mindful of their personal activities both on and off campus.”
Ole Miss will resume its fall practice schedule on October 8.
