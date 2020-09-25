Pascagoula man charged with capital murder in Pascagoula River homicide

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Investigators have charged a Pascagoula man in-connection to the death of 29-year-old Dustin Lee Suttles, whose body was found floating in the Pascagoula River earlier this week.
Authorities arrested 33-year-old Joseph Paul McLeod and charged him with capital murder. McLeod was initially arrested on Thursday night, September 24, on unrelated charges, according to Sheriff Mike Ezell.
Suttles' body was found in the river Tuesday, September 22, near Roy Cumbest Bridge off Wade/Vancleave Road. The victim’s family confirmed his identity through a tattoo on his left arm.
McLeod is now in custody at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, without bond. He is expected to have an initial court hearing Monday.
This investigation is still ongoing and other arrests are possible. If you have any details that might help in the investigation, you’re asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.
