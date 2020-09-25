Gulfport murder suspect convicted of separate charge involving burglary, assault

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A murder suspect accused in a 2019 homicide has been convicted on separate charges from 2018 stemming from the burglary and attempted assault of a woman in Biloxi.
Adisa Jemel Braziel, 34, was found guilty in Harrison County Circuit Court this week of burglary of a dwelling with the intent to assault an occupant.
That crime stems from an incident in June 2018 involving Braziel’s ex-girlfriend, said authorities. Braziel is also jailed on a pending murder charge for the 2019 shooting of a Gulfport man.
During the trial for the burglary with intent to assault charge, District Attorney Joel Smith said the jury heard a 911 from Braziel’s ex-girlfriend stating that he had come over to her apartment and assaulted her by punching and choking her, and was refusing to leave.
The victim further told the 911 operator that she had fled her apartment and was calling from a neighbor’s apartment. That neighbor testified that Braziel came to his door with a large knife and attempted to cut through the screen of the living room window to gain entry. When that attempt failed, the neighbor testified that Braziel began repeatedly kicking the locked front door until he kicked it down by ripping the door frame from the wall.
Braziel then entered the apartment swinging the knife at the female complainant while saying “I’m going to kill you," according to testimony heard in court. The victim then fled to the kitchen area, where she was cornered by Braziel.
“The female held off Mr. Braziel by throwing items from the stove, including a pot of boiling hot dogs, and the hot grates from the stove, as Braziel continued to attempt to advance on her with the knife,” said Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case with Beth McFayden.
Less than five minutes after receiving the 911 call, Biloxi Police arrived at the scene. Body cameras from the officers were played court, showing Braziel still in the kitchen area attempting to assault the female when police arrived.
Braziel ignored officers' commands to stop and get on the ground, and continued to attempt to assault the female. An officer was then forced to taze Braziel, who then became compliant.
The jury deliberated for less than an hour, before reaching a guilty verdict. After receiving the verdict, Judge Christopher Schmidt scheduled a sentencing hearing on Dec. 7, 2020, which is also when Braziel is set for trial on the murder charge.
The murder occurred while Braziel was on bond for the burglary with intent to assault charge, causing his bond to be revoked.
As a violent habitual offender, Braziel faces a potential sentence of life without the possibility of parole on the burglary conviction.
Braziel has also been convicted previously and served nearly 10 years in prison on charges of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, and felon in possession of a weapon.
