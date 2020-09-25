Friday’s forecast

This morning’s temperatures are in the lower 70s and upper 60s which is slightly cooler than yesterday. This afternoon, the high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s which could be slightly warmer than yesterday. High pressure should limit rain activity today even though skies will be on the cloudier side at times. We can expect little to no rain today and tomorrow. But, we could find higher rain chances around Sunday into early next week ahead of a cold front. Behind this front, we’ll get a significant cool down for the middle of next week: afternoons in the 70s and mornings in the chilly lower 60s or 50s. Thankfully, the tropics are quiet for now. Hurricane season ends in just over two months from today.