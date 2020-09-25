Former Gulfport tax preparer sentenced for filing false tax returns

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A former Gulfport tax preparer was sentenced for filing false tax returns, resulting in a $900,000 tax loss to the United States.
Alvin Mays, was sentenced to 46 months in prison today for aiding and assisting in the preparation of false returns. According to documents and information provided to the court, Mays owned and operated City Tax Service, a return preparation business located at 330 Pass Rd.
From 2012 through 2017, Mays prepared and trained his employees to prepare false tax returns, inflate client refunds, and include false education credits and losses from fake businesses. Mays also charged his clients excessive preparation fees, sometimes as high as $1,600 per return.
In addition to his jail time, Judge Halil S. Ozerden ordered Mays to serve one year of supervised release and to pay $321,605 in restitution to the United States.
