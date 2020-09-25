Long Beach, Gautier football game canceled after player tests positive

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night’s football game between Long Beach and Gautier has been canceled after a player tested positive.
A Facebook post from Gautier High says a player on Long Beach’s team tested positive.
In keeping with the COVID guidelines set out by the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi High School Activities Association, it is necessary to cancel the game, said posts from both PGSD and the City of Long Beach.
The Gautier Gators were set to travel to Long Beach to play the Bearcats.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.
