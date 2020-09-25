Long Beach, Gautier football game canceled after player tests positive

Friday night’s game between Long Beach and Gautier has been canceled after a player tested positive. (Source: Gray Media)
By WLOX Staff | September 25, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 10:17 AM

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night’s football game between Long Beach and Gautier has been canceled after a player tested positive.

A Facebook post from Gautier High says a player on Long Beach’s team tested positive.

Tonight's football game between Long Beach and Gautier has been cancelled due to the necessity of following MDH and...

Posted by Gautier High School on Friday, September 25, 2020
Posted by City of Long Beach - Mayor's Office on Friday, September 25, 2020

In keeping with the COVID guidelines set out by the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi High School Activities Association, it is necessary to cancel the game, said posts from both PGSD and the City of Long Beach.

The Gautier Gators were set to travel to Long Beach to play the Bearcats.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.

