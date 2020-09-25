First responders from South MS lend a hand in Coastal Alabama

“I think that’s really the driving force of why we have such a strong showing coming over here," said Necaise. “Most of the people here experienced [Hurricane] Katrina one way or another and just the outpouring of support that we had. A lot of us know what it feels like to work those 12/14 hours days, 7 days a week after a storm because you’re trying to do what you can for your community to make sure it’s protected and taken care of. So, it’s a huge relief to show up at your house after a long day and see something that was bothering you and on your mind taken care of for you."