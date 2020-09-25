First responders from South MS lend a hand in Coastal Alabama

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast law enforcement officers are lending a hand on the Alabama coast following a very destructive Hurricane Sally.
“I’ve got two teams. One team is actually going out and helping first responders with their yards, houses, and whatnot. The other team is sitting here and we’re cooking for about 500 people per meal,” Major Butch Windom with the Biloxi Police Department said.
Groups from the Coast arrived in Alabama at the beginning of this week and plan on returning home Friday morning after serving one last hot meal.
Craig Necaise with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said the damage along the Alabama coast varies by area.
“In Orange Beach, they have some flooding. Different neighborhoods that flooded off of the Back Bay there, or Wolf Bay. And then, actually up towards Foley it looks like they were harder hit with the wind.”
They say after experiencing helping hands after Hurricane Katrina they want to pay it forward.
“I think that’s really the driving force of why we have such a strong showing coming over here," said Necaise. “Most of the people here experienced [Hurricane] Katrina one way or another and just the outpouring of support that we had. A lot of us know what it feels like to work those 12/14 hours days, 7 days a week after a storm because you’re trying to do what you can for your community to make sure it’s protected and taken care of. So, it’s a huge relief to show up at your house after a long day and see something that was bothering you and on your mind taken care of for you."
