Back Bay Mission starts brick campaign to help pay for services

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The pandemic has had a disastrous trickle-down effect on non-profits, including Back Bay Mission in Biloxi.
In fact, the mission is about $200,000 short of what it would normally have to rebuild homes. So, the mission has started a new campaign that will hopefully be able to make up the difference.
Back Bay Mission is ready to lay the groundwork for a new way to keep services going with its brick campaign called ‘Pave the Way to a Stronger Community.’
“We’ve had to get creative and think what’s a cool way that we can raise money but also do something that can commemorate at lot of the guests and a lot of the volunteers that we’ve had in the past.” said Development Associate Kevin Kotula.
The brick path will line the walkway to the building entrance and eventually extend throughout the grounds.
Bricks start at $50 and can include up to four lines of inscriptions. You can also purchase extra bricks that can be created as a keepsake for yourself, the Donor and Souvenir Brick.
The mission usually brings in more than 1,000 volunteers a year, who are a primary part of the donor base.
And their absence is being felt by those who need help.
“When you have people who have been on the list for two years to have their house redone, and you have to call them and tell them we can’t come right now because we don’t have the funds and we don’t have the volunteers to come and fix your house. We have to put you off a little bit longer until we can get there,” said Development Coordinator Laura Payne. “It’s disheartening.”
The brick campaign continues until Oct. 30. If you would like to read more information on the organization, go to bricksrus.com/donorsite/backbaymission.
