USM’s Nick Mullens likely to start for 49ers Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WLOX) - A former Southern Miss quarterback might be the starter for the 49ers on Sunday.
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan told media Wednesday that backup Nick Mullens will “most likely” replace Jimmy Garoppolo this Sunday against the Giants. Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain in week two against the New York Jets.
“Nick always does a good job in practice, and I’m excited to see him get his opportunity,” Shanahan said.
This will be the ninth career start for the former Golden Eagle starter. In 2018, Mullens made 8 starts and posted 13 touchdowns on 64 percent completion with a 90.8 QB Rating.
