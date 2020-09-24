Thursday starts wet. Lower rain chances after noon.

After a wet start to Thursday, expect lower rain chances by this afternoon as Beta’s remnants move out of Mississippi and into Alabama. This afternoon’s high temperatures should warm into the lower to mid 80s. Looks like a dry and quiet pattern into Friday, Saturday, and Sunday which should be nice for the first weekend of fall. There are signs of a cold front arriving by the middle of next week. Could be cooler and drier by next Wednesday.
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast