Sen. Hyde-Smith’s bill which would restore guidelines for abortion pills blocked by Democrats

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says she is “undeterred in her efforts to protect the lives of women” after her SAVE Moms and Babies Act was blocked by Senate Democrats.
The bill seeks to control the distribution of chemical abortion drugs and restore federal guidelines for the use of abortion pills.
“Increased use of abortion pills may give the impression that these procedures are safe, when in fact they are quite dangerous..." Hyde-Smith stated. “I am introducing this bill to codify the important FDA policy that protects women from dangers inherent in mail-order or do-it-yourself chemical abortions.”
The bill, which was blocked Tuesday, was co-sponsored by Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Rick Scott of Florida and Mississippi’s Roger Wicker among others.
After the bill was blocked, Hyde-Smith said on the Senate floor that, “the Democrats have shown time and time again that they would rather put the profits of the abortion industry over protecting women.”
Read the entire bill HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.