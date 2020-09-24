Miss. receives $22.7M to repair storm-damaged federal roadways

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced Mississippi received more than $22.7 million in emergency relief funds to repair and reconstruct federal roadways damaged by flooding storms earlier this year.
The five Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) awards are linked to federal and state emergency disaster declarations issued for the state following heavy rains and flooding in 2019 and 2020.
“The severe storms and flooding Mississippi experienced earlier this year claimed lives and caused significant damage to federal properties throughout the state. Damage to the Vicksburg National Military Park, a historic and economic asset to Warren County, was particularly startling,” Hyde-Smith said. “I’m pleased the U.S. Transportation Department has approved this emergency relief funding to address the costs of making necessary repairs to ensure public safety and commerce."
The FHWA awards include:
· $12,952,530 – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) for February 2020 heavy rain and severe flooding damage repairs
· $8,000,000 – National Park Service for January 11 and February 14, 2020, heavy rain and flood damage repairs
· $1,044,692 – MDOT for February 2019 flood damage repairs
· $749,010 – MDOT for April 12, 2020, storms and flooding repairs
· $41,963 – U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for February 2019 flood damage repairs
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.