Hancock County CASA introduces new four-legged volunteer

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers are an integral part of all CASA programs around the country, including the Hancock County branch. And now, a special volunteer has joined Hancock County CASA to help lift the spirits of children facing difficult situations.
On Wednesday, CASA invited volunteers to come meet Remi, the children advocacy group’s new four-legged recruit. Volunteers visited Remi safely from their cars and enjoyed a free treat from Pop Brothers for coming out to meet CASA’s new pup.
Remi will help provide a calming presence and an extra layer of support to child victims who find themselves involved in Hancock County’s child welfare system.
“Remi is our courthouse facility dog. She’s specially trained in over 40 commands. She’s comes from Canine Companions for Independence," said Naomi Strawhorn, the victim service coordinator for Hancock County CASA.
Canine Companions for Independence is an organization that breeds, raises and expertly trains assistance dogs in commands designed to assist people with disabilities or to motivate and inspire clients with special needs.
Naomi Strawhorn is Remy’s handler and says the dog was uniquely selected and trained to work with CASA.
“Remi was specially chosen for her unique demeanor and her calm attitude,” said Strawhorn. “She has such a calm spirit and when we go into the courtroom, she’s there for the kids.”
As the Courthouse Facility Dog, Remi will assist Strawhorn during her work as the Victim Services Coordinator by accompanying children to court in order to lessen stress associated with court appearances.
Before going into the courtroom, Remi went through an extensive two-year training program that was very specialized for this role.
Since graduating from training, Remi has accompanied children to their court hearings in order to create a positive atmosphere in the courtroom and provide a calming presence for the youth court staff, family members, and child welfare professionals.
“When children walk into the courtroom and see Remi, their faces often light up, and they associate youth court with her wagging tail and wet nose rather than an uncomfortable room full of strangers,” said Strawhorn.
“Although children are Remi’s priority and the focus of her work, her presence in the courtroom and other community settings also benefits parents, family members, and youth court staff, and child welfare professionals," said Hancock County CASA Executive Director Cynthia Chauvin.
But Remi’s life isn’t all work and no play, said Strawhorn.
“When her vest is off, she comes home with me - her handler - and my family,” said “And she’s able to run around and just be a normal, happy dog. And she’s a pet when the vest is off. But when its on, she’s 100 percent professional.”
A CASA branch is located in every county in South Mississippi and they are always looking for qualified volunteers. To learn more about how you can volunteer with Hancock County CASA, visit the organization’s website.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.