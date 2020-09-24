Half of Mississippi’s 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools are on the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Four Mississippi schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. Of the four schools who received the prestigious honor, two of them are elementary schools located in Harrison County.
D’Iberville Elementary with Harrison County School District and Popp’s Ferry Elementary with Biloxi School District were recognized as honorees for the title.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
The two other schools in Mississippi that were named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are Olive Branch’s Center Hill High School in DeSoto County and Madison Station Elementary School in Madison County.
This year, 367 schools in 47 states were recognized for the honor.
Both Popps Ferry Elementary and D’Iberville Elementary are Title I schools and received the National Blue Ribbon School nomination for being Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools, which means they were among the state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
On the National Blue Ribbon Schools website, profiles for the two South Mississippi schools are displayed. You can read the profiles for D’Iberville Elementary and Popp’s Ferry Elementary on the National Blue Ribbon Schools website.
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Besty DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students' needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
The Department of Education recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores, and graduation rates:
- Exemplary High Performing Schools, which are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
- Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools, which are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education (CAPE).
Other schools in South Mississippi who have been nominated for this prestigious award include:
- Bayou View Elementary, Gulfport (2019)
- Pineville Elementary, Pass Christian (2019)
- St. Patrick Catholic High, Biloxi (2019)
- North Bay Elementary, Biloxi (2018)
- St. James Catholic School, Gulfport (2014)
- DeLisle Elementary, Harrison County (2013)
- East Hancock Elementary, Hancock County (2013)
- Oak Park Elementary, Ocean Springs (2013)
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13.
Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.
