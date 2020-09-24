Gulfport man sentenced to 15 years for intent to distribute meth

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to spend 15 years behind bars for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Today, District Judge Louis Guirola sentenced 24-year-old Xzavier Earl Damon Wilson to 188 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and forfeit two firearms.
Prior to Wilson’s sentencing, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was investigating a heroin overdose and received information that Wilson was the supplier.
On September 30, 2019, during a traffic stop, Wilson was stopped and authorities found 55 grams of meth, a small amount of marijuana, a controlled substance, and synthetic cannabinoid. While searching Wilson’s car, authorities also found 27 grams of heroin and 375 grams of meth.
Wilson was charged in a federal criminal indictment and pled guilty before Judge Guirola on June 25, 2020.
