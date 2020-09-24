Former Jackson Co. Justice Court judge dies at 85

I had the honor and pleasure of working with Judge Millender for 29 years prior to his retiring. This man was a true man of God, and always had a heart for the young. If a young person came through his court on drug charges, he would talk to them with the upmost concern about where they would end up if they did not turn their life around," you either going to STRAIGHTEN UP, GET LOCKED UP, OR GET COVERED UP" The decision is yours.