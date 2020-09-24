Coast attorney reflects on experience of arguing case in front of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Coast attorney reflects on his experience of arguing a case in front of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He said he learned first hand how dedicated Ginsburg was to her role on the nation’s highest court.
Jason Davis, Assistant District Attorney for Jackson County, argued on the behalf of Curtis Flowers, the Mississippi man, who was tried six times for a 1996 double murder. When the case went before the Supreme Court in 2019, Davis worked for the Mississippi Attorney Generals’ Office and he argued to uphold Flowers' conviction.
During the proceedings, Davis was positioned directly in front of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“From my vantage point all I could see was the top of her head and her hair and the minute the arguments started she began the questioning immediately.” said Davis.
According to Davis, those questions were not designed to be easy.
“Her questions were directly on par, very tough questions right to the meat of the matter,” Davis said. “I have so much respect for her in that she didn’t beat around the bush in anyway and she went straight to the heart of the matter.”
Although Ginsberg was one of seven justices to rule against Davis and the state in favor of overturning Flowers' conviction, he still has the highest respect for her lasting impacts.
“Justice Ginsberg ascended to the bench with a clear track record of showing that she was going to fight for individual liberties on every level,” Davis said. “I don’t think that she wavered from that at any point of her service and she maintained the highest level of performance and willingness to discuss the tough issues, debate them and make the right decisions.”
Now, Davis believes it’s the responsibility of the justice who takes Ginsburg’s place to live up to the court’s legacy she helped carry on.
“Each justice there owes it to us as Americans to ask tough questions, to get to the root of the matter and to make sure all of our liberties are protected.”
Davis said even in an election year he believes the President is obligated to nominate a new Supreme Court Justice.
