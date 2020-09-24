Close calls for South Mississippi in 2020 hurricane season

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi hasn’t exactly had a bubble over it during this active 2020 hurricane season, but as we all know, the area hasn’t taken any direct hits from storms so far.
“We’ve got to be ready for whatever mother nature throws at us.” said Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy.
Early Thursday, South Mississippi experienced the leftover wind and rain from Tropical Storm Beta, the 23rd storm of an interesting 2020 Hurricane Season.
Last week, Hurricane Sally was on our doorstep and the Harrison County EMA office buzzed with activity, but now, there’s a much needed sense of calmness.
“I’m not going to say we’re lucky, I’m going to say that the residents of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the State of Mississippi, and Harrison County has been able to breath some type of a sigh of relief,” said Lacy. “We’ve had responders go east, we’ve had responders go west, to help those less fortunate. Getting those reports back is humbling.”
And while Lacy said things are tranquil right now, hurricane season is far from over, and preparation is still key, especially since we’re in the Greek alphabet for storm names.
“Here in the last 10 years, we’ve seen some October storms that were noteworthy for us.” said Lacy.
Lacy also said he and other agencies have picked up some key advice from other areas where mass evacuations have taken place, along with COVID protocols.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.