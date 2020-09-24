Bay St. Louis Police Department works with FBI to capture NYC fugitive

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Police Department worked with FBI agents to arrest a fugitive from Queens, New York.
On September 23, authorities arrested 37-year old Kaiam Donovan, at an apartment on 10 Bay Park Way and charged him with conspiracy to posses a control substance, and conspiracy to posses a controlled substance with intent.
He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail pending extradition back to New York.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.