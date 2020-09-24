Bay St. Louis Police Department works with FBI to capture NYC fugitive

On September 23, authorities arrested 37-year old Kaiam Donovan, at an apartment on 10 Bay Park Way. (Source: Harrison County Jail)
By Akim Powell | September 24, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 6:28 PM

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Police Department worked with FBI agents to arrest a fugitive from Queens, New York.

On September 23, authorities arrested 37-year old Kaiam Donovan, at an apartment on 10 Bay Park Way and charged him with conspiracy to posses a control substance, and conspiracy to posses a controlled substance with intent.

He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail pending extradition back to New York.

